POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas A. “Doug” Cramp, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and master carpenter passed away on September 21, 2023, at Hospice House, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on February 9, 1959, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Doug’s career as a Master Carpenter took him to various places such as Florida, the Cayman Islands, and Grand Bahamas. His craftsmanship left an indelible mark on many high-profile homes belonging to renowned individuals. After returning from Florida, Doug continued his career with Ramunno Brothers. Through his work, Doug brought joy and beauty to the lives of those he served.



While Doug’s professional accomplishments were remarkable, it is his presence within his family that will be cherished forever. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren.



In addition to being a gifted carpenter and doting family man, Doug had a unique talent in the kitchen. His baking skills were unmatched, with everyone eagerly waiting for his mouth watering cinnamon rolls and bread. The aroma that filled the house when he baked was truly unforgettable and brought warmth to the hearts of all who knew him.



Outside of work and family life, Doug found solace in nature through fishing and hunting. These hobbies allowed him to connect with the outdoors while appreciating its beauty. Furthermore, animals held a special place in Doug’s heart; he had a deep affection for dogs and considered them as part of his family.



Doug is survived by Carolyn Palombaro Cramp, his loving wife whom he married on November 22, 1986. Together they built a life filled with love and shared countless memories. In addition to Carolyn, Doug leaves behind two daughters: Toni (Tom) Geraghty of Cranberry and Genna Cramp of Poland, and a son, Andrew (Tanya Cobey) Cramp of Los Angeles, California.



Doug was an adoring grandfather to three grandchildren: McKenna, Seamus, and Conor. Their laughter and presence brought immeasurable joy to his life.



Doug also leaves behind his mother, Barbara Maietta of San Diego, California; sister, Nancy Peel of Scotland; father-in-law, Guy “Duke” Palombaro of Boardman.

Preceding Doug in death are his father, William Cramp, and his mother-in-law, Angeline “Angie” Palombaro.



Per Doug’s wishes, there will be no services. As we bid farewell to Doug Cramp today, we also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind—a legacy filled with compassion, love for family, and artistic craftsmanship. His spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Mahoning County Dog Pound, 1230 North Meridian Road #B, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

