Dorothy Sarah Bokesch, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, for Dorothy Sarah Bokesch, 92, who died Thursday, July 11, at Hampton Woods.

Dorothy was born October 24, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Sarah (Theiss) Lindert.

She was a graduate of South High School and was a devoted homemaker.

Dorothy was a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club Branch 22.

She especially enjoyed knitting, crochet, needlepoint, ceramics, scrapbooking and various crafts.

Her husband, Michael A. Bokesch, whom she married June 16, 1951, died August 16, 2000.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lynne E. Dutton of Canfield; her sons, Michael A. Bokesch of Poland and Gregory W. Bokesch (fiancée, Jennifer Vrabel) of Boardman; three grandchildren, Daniel D. (Courtney) Dutton, Jr., Meghan E. Dutton and Lauren N. (J.B.) House; three great-grandchildren, Celton Delos Dutton, Roman Leonard Dutton and Lindley Sarah-Anne Dutton; her two brothers-in-law, Richard Hendel of Youngstown and William Theis of Orlando, Florida and her daughter-in-law, Holly A. Bokesch.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Pauline Theis and Helene Hendel; her son, Gerald Paul Bokesch and her daughter-in-law, Doris Bokesch.

Family and friends may call Sunday, July 14, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and on Monday, July 15, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church prior to services.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hampton Woods; especially Nicole, Abby, Angela, Courtney and Camila and the nurses at Crossroads Hospice; especially Gabby, Edie and Kelly for their care and compassion given to Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donation to the Beatitude House and Crossroads Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.