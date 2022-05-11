AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Dorothy R. Theisler Downie, 70, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022.

She was born October 30, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Martin A. Sr. and Violet Virginia Bish Theisler.

Dorothy was a 1969 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked at Nationwide as an associate insurance agent for 44 years. She then joined her daughter, Beth, at Poland-Boardman Childcare Center, where she worked as an assistant and after-school supervisor.

She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, having served on the church council, bell choir and the monthly adult fellowship group “Nooners.” She also watched the children in the nursery on Sundays. Dorothy had a great love for children, angels and family game nights.

She is survived by her son, Dale (Nelly) Downie; daughter, Beth Downie and brothers, Martin A. (Cheryl) Theisler Jr., Charles (Phyllis) Theisler and Robert (Colleen) Theisler.

Dorothy touched the lives of many people and she will be sorely missed.

Dorothy’s funeral service will be celebrated at 12 Noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, in Youngstown. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. – 12 Noon Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family at https://everloved.com/life-of/dorothy-downie/.

Plant a tree in memory of Dorothy by clicking here.

To send flowers to Dorothy’s family, please visit our floral store.