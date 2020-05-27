Dorothy Louise George, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Louise George, 91, died peacefully Saturday evening, May 23, at her home at Briarfield of Ashley Circle.

Dorothy was born August 3, 1928, in Youngstown, the daughter of Newman and Mary Mallouf George.

She was a 1946 graduate of The Rayen School and worked more than 40 years as a warehouse foreman for Averback Wholesale Drug until her retirement.

She was a longtime member of St. Maron Church and the church’s Adult Club, as well as the American Business Women’s Club.

Dorothy is survived by her nephews, Newman G. Rezek of Youngstown, Randy (Donna) Rezek of Alliance and Eli, Arthur and Peter Gabriel of Uniontown and nieces, Patricia Parotto of Austintown and Mona Koneval of Austintown and Paula and Ruby Gabriel of Uniontown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mary George, Anna Gabriel, Thomas George and George George and nephew, James Gabriel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at St. Maron Church.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Maron Educational Fund, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

