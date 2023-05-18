YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Lafko, 95, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Assumption Village Nursing Home, following a long illness.

Dorothy was born April 13, 1928, in Campbell, a daughter of Stanley and Anna Olejnik Necko.

She married her husband, George J. Lafko, in 1951 and was a devoted mother to her three boys.

In 1991, she retired from Packard Electric (General Motors) with 32 years of service.

She enjoyed being active. Swimming, playing golf and baking were her favorite hobbies.

Her son, Christopher, was a U.S. Navy veteran and she became a member of the local Navy Mothers Club.

At the center of her life was the love for her family and her Catholic faith. As a member of Holy Name Church, she served as greeter, reader and Eucharistic minister and became a professed Secular Franciscan. In support of Clergy Pastoral Ministry, she would visit patients at area hospitals and nursing homes.

Dorothy leaves her son, George (Celeste) Lafko of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; grandson, Andrew (Eunice) Lafko; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Anya; son, Joseph (Rosy) Lafko of Agoura Hills, California and grandson, Joseph Lafko.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George; her son, Christopher; her parents; brothers, Joseph, Frank and Stanley Necko and sisters, Josephine Hlebovy and Rose Coverson.

Family and friends may call 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, OH 44502, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Parish, in memory of Dorothy.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Lafko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.