Dorothy K. Vari, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy K. Vari, 92, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Dorothy was born April 7, 1928, in Crawford County, West Virginia, the daughter of William and Margaret (Vencil) Clark.

She came to this area in 1950 and dedicated her life to her family.

Dorothy was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she was previously very active.

In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed walking in Mill Creek Park.

Dorothy’s husband, Albert Vari, whom she married on June 7, 1953, died in June 1989.

She is survived by two sons, Howard W. (Kimberlee) Vari of Poland and Tery A. (Erika) Vari of Apex, North Carolina; sister, Helen Evans of Austintown and four grandchildren, Rachel Vari, Alexander Vari, Vincent Vari and Ross Vari.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Perl “Ed” Clark, Elgin Clark and Elmer Clark; and sister, Stella Thompson.

A private family service was held for Dorothy at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dominic Conti, Dr. Charles Wilkens and the entire staff at Assumption Village Nursing Home for their compassion and care for Dorothy.

Memorial tributes may take the form of donations to Calvary Baptist Church.

