Dorothy K. Patton, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy K. Patton, 89, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born June 26, 1931, in Bethel, Pennsylvania (now known as Bethel Park), a daughter of the late Joseph Guy and Florence Chamberlain Kosslow.

Dorothy graduated from Bethel High School and attended Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh.

Dorothy’s work history included Gulf Oil, Beeline home sales and 18 years as a co-owner and employee of Norm’s Plaza Dairy in Struthers.

Dorothy was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and after retirement was a volunteer in the church office and at church events for many years.

After retirement, she worked harder than ever as a Grandma for her six grandchildren. She always was available to watch her grandkids and never missed attending their school activities and their many sporting events. Dorothy and her husband, Norm, enjoyed many trips west to the Rocky Mountains.

Her husband, C. Norman Patton, whom she married April 21, 1951, passed away July 29, 2002.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, David (Theresa) Patton of Poland, Patty (Karl) Luketic of Maumee and Nancy (Tony) Frasso of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Tyler (Katie) Patton, Emily Patton, Allie (Dan) Mulford, Karla Luketic, Michael (Molly) Frasso and Melanie (Michael) Herzog and three great-grandchildren, Knox and Austen Mulford and Addison Herzog.

Private family services were held Friday, March 26 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. The service was performed by Pastor Dan Gregory of Dorothy’s family.

Burial took place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The funeral service can be viewed on the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Activity Department (please note on memo line) at Windsor Estates Assisted Living, 5240 Windsor Way, New Middletown, OH 44442. Please make checks out to Windsor Estates.

