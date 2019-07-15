Dorothy J. Tama, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will begin on Wednesday July 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church, celebrated by the Rev. Msgr. William Connell, for Dorothy J. Tama, 79, who died early Sunday morning, July 14, at University Hospital Broadview Heights.

Dorothy was born May 13, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Alice (Zack) Strines.

She graduated from Ursuline High School and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Dorothy began her career as a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital and finished at Hospice of the Valley. With her dedication and compassionate heart, her true life’s calling was her position as a hospice nurse.

Dorothy enjoyed going to the beach and was a lover of animals; especially her cats. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family.

Although Dorothy and her husband moved to Sagamore Hills to be closer to family, she was proud of her home in Poland. Before moving, Dorothy was a long time member of the Holy Family Church.

Her husband, Myron J. Tama, whom she married September 5, 1964, died January 19, 2018.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Kelley (Tom) Rice of Seven Hills and Sherri (Steve) Perdue of Sagamore Hills; son, Myron (Jennifer) Tama, Jr. of Medina; sister, JoAnn Strines of Boardman; brother, Joseph (Lois) Strines of Poland and three granddaughters, Kaelyn, Madison and Aubrey Tama.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Alan Strines.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, July 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

