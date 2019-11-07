Dorothy J. Lucente, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Lucente, 90, died peacefully early Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Windsor Assisted Living.



Dorothy was born June 2, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Concetta (Buccolo) Bellito.



She was a graduate of The Rayen School. Dorothy worked as a hairdresser at Car-Mae’s Beauty Salon until retiring to raise her family in 1957. She returned to work in 1975 as a study hall monitor and library assistant for the Poland Local Schools, retiring in 1996.



Dorothy was a member of Holy Family Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, crocheting, reading, gambling and playing cards.



Her husband, Guy L. Lucente, whom she married Oct. 5, 1957 died May 11, 2011.



Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Mandie (Jim) Hiznay of Poland, Francine Lucente of Alexandria, VA, and Louise (Dan) Clayton of Poland; son Louis Lucente of Rehoboth, Delaware; three sisters, Antoinette Lillo of Poland, Rose Dolecki of Cornersburg and Joann Bellitto of Poland; family friend, Michael Irvin and seven grandchildren, Matthew (Aleksandra) Hiznay, Danielle Clayton (Cody Summers), Kaitlin (Stephen) Hiznay Yonto, Macy Clayton (Fiance Mitchell Mikoletic), Vivien Clayton (Matt Klempa), Patrick Hiznay (Danielle Rutana) and Emma Irvin.



She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lawrence and William Bellito and sisters, Frances Celio and Theresa Higham.



Family and friends may call Friday from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



Prayers will begin on Saturday at 9:30 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Windsor Assisted Living in New Middletown for making Dorothy’s last few years so welcoming, to Harbor Lights Hospice for all their help and to her favorite employees from both organizations (you know who you are).



Material tributes may take the form of donations in Dorothy’s name to Harbor Lights Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave. Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505 or to Windsor Assisted Living, Activity Fund, 5240 Windsor Way, New Middletown, OH 44442.



