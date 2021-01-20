Dorothy J. Lindsay, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Bayne Lindsay, 81, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021.

She was born May 17, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Dorothy Bayne.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduating from Ursuline and working at the A&P store for many years, she went back to school and received her nursing degree. Dorothy worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for many years. In 1980, she moved to Winchester, Virginia and worked as a drug and rehabilitation nurse.

Dorothy married her beloved husband, Jack P. Lindsay, on July, 16, 1960; he preceded her in death on June 7, 2017.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Jack P Lindsay (Elisabeth) of Plymouth, Michigan; a granddaughter, Rachel Adams and a son-in-law, David Adams.

Dorothy loved all animals and leaves behind her beloved dog, Roxie, along with her granddogs, Princess, Daisy, Nelly and Pert.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacci Adams; her sister, Maryanne Slosar and two brothers, Russell and Tom Bayne.

A funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.