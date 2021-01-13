Dorothy “Honey” Walsh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Honey” Durkin Walsh passed on to the “better side” on Monday, January 11, 2021 with her family.

Her family and close friends know her story. God knows more.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 19, 1929, the daughter of John and Bridget DeVaney Durkin.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1947, from Youngstown State University in 1956 and obtained her Master of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1962.

Honey entered the Ursuline Convent in 1948, where she remained until 1966. Her passion and life’s work involved education and children. After years as a teacher, she was appointed principal of Margaret Park School in Akron, Ohio and served in that capacity for 19 years until her retirement. The Akron Board of Education and faculty of Margaret Park School honored Honey by dedicating their new library in her name. The number of lives she touched and the friends she made on her journey were immeasurable. Her intellect, her memory, her Irish humor, her faith and her stubbornness were her defining traits. She was happy that she met so many people on “the journey home”.

She is survived by her sister, Sarah “Sally” Durkin of Columbiana; her brother, Rick (Patty) Durkin of Ellsworth; two sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Durkin of Columbiana and Carol Durkin of Detroit, Michigan; her nephews, Jack (Gina) Durkin and Brian Reali and nieces, Diane Petersen, Colleen (Tom) Loney, Brigid (Rob) Baker, Kellie (Jason) Renfro and Michelle DeLuca.

Honey was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemary Durkin and Margaret Reali; brothers, Jack Durkin, Michael Durkin and Jimmy Durkin and brother-in-law, Fred Reali.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours.

A Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements are handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.