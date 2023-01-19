AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, 61, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home, after being released from the hospital.

Dorothy was born March 21, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard, Sr. and Nancy Cromer Ferry.

Dorothy was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and later, Penn-Ohio Junior College.

She worked as a title clerk for a number of dealerships, most recently Salem Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, St. Angela Merici Parish.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Robert Fisher, whom she married September 15, 1984 and her two brothers, Richard L. Ferry, Jr. and his wife, Candace, of Austintown and William R. Ferry of Austintown.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends are welcome to attend services at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 and visit with the family until 7:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

She will be laid to rest privately in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.