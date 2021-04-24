Dorothy Braccolino, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Braccolino, 94, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, April 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Born December 30, 1926, at home in Youngstown, Dorothy was the eldest daughter of Felix and Florence Parella Ciccotelli.

She grew up on Hine Street on the East Side of Youngstown during the Great Depression and helped her mother raise her younger siblings.

She attended Oak Street Elementary School and East High School.

Throughout her childhood, she enjoyed collecting pictures of movie stars of the 1930s and 1940s and never tired of watching Hollywood’s classic movies throughout her life.

After high school, she worked as a candler for the A&P, a photo developer for Schween-Wagner Photography Studios and in later years, as a preparation cook at the family restaurant, the Cafe Capri.

Dorothy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and enjoyed trips to Chautauqua-on-the-Lake and special get-togethers with her sorority sisters throughout the years.

She met her husband, Ted, at a dance at the Elms Ballroom; they were married September 1, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Church. They had two daughters, whom they raised on Windsor Avenue in Youngstown and Creed Circle in Campbell, where the family belonged to St. Joseph the Provider Church.

For the past 30 years, Dorothy and Ted made their home in Boardman, where they entertained many good friends and family.

Dorothy greatly enjoyed music and she was a fond listener of the Italian music program broadcast on Sunday mornings by Al Pascarrella and Vince Camp. Her favorite Italian song was “La Paloma.” She and Ted traveled extensively together and enjoyed going to dances with friends.

Dorothy volunteered for the American Heart Association, at church festivals and was a PTO member. She was the most devoted housewife, always providing a meticulous home and a home-cooked meal for her family. She took great pride in her cooking and the Italian holiday food traditions and was known for her delicious wedding soup and pizzelles, which she would often give to friends and family.

One of the greatest joys of Dorothy’s life was her three grandchildren, to whom she loved to read stories and for whom she would buy the cutest outfits. She and Ted enjoyed visiting their grandchildren when they lived in Copley and later in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

Dorothy and Ted greatly enjoyed frequent visits to restaurants owned by the family, Giangelo’s and the Cafe Capri, where they always looked forward to seeing all whom they knew and loved.

Dorothy was very organized and took an interest in reading health-related articles and the daily newspaper. She enjoyed being outdoors and gardening in her backyard for many years.

Dorothy will be sadly missed by her daughter, Linda Yourst of Hubbard; her daughter, Diane and son-in-law, Dr. Frank Gerberich of Wilbraham, Massachusetts and her three grandchildren, Dr. Brandon Gerberich of Rahway, New Jersey, Lauren Gerberich of Stamford, Connecticuit (fiancé, Jamie) and Diana Gerberich of Wilbraham.

Dorothy will also be especially missed by her beloved friend and hairdresser of 30 years, Kay Czismadia of Panache Hair Salon, who was incredibly thoughtful and generous to her and Ted, just like a daughter, Dorothy would say. Dorothy also leaves her youngest sister, Marie Sikora of Boardman; a sister-in-law, Jenny Braccolino of Staten Island, New York and numerous dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and two infant sisters, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ted Braccolino; sisters, Yolanda (Mike) Quaranto, JoAnn (Ronald, Sr.) Quaranta; brothers, Anthony (MaryLou) Ciccotelli and Louis Ciccotelli; her in-laws, Paul Sikora and Cecilia (Joe) Esposito of Youngstown, Mary Horenstein and Dominic Braccolino of New York and a son-in-law, Nicholas Yourst.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-St. Joseph the Provider Church, 633 Porter Avenue, Campbell.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.