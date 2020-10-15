Dorothy Ann Findlay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann Findlay, 88, died peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Liberty Health Care Center, surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born December 28, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Burke) Judge.

She was a 1950 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Youngstown College.

Dorothy worked at Lustigs as an office manager for 30 years. She later worked at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital as a phone operator for 20 years until retiring.

She was a longtime member of St. Edward Church and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.

She was also a member of St. Elizabeth Auxiliary and the Liberty 55 Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Colleen (Joseph) Quaranta of Oxford, Michigan and grandchildren, Vincent Kather, Jackie Ciarocco, Michael Quaranta and Matthew Quaranta.

Dorothy’s husband, Matthew Findlay, whom she married September 19, 1959, died February 4, 2008.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Maureen Kather; an infant son and sisters, Mary C. Mullen and Nora Donahue.

Family and friends may call Friday, October 16, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

