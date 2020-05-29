Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Manos, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Manos, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Victoria House in Austintown.

Born April 11, 1929, in the family home, as were all of her siblings, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Vincent James and Mary Agresti Costa.

Dottie attended Lincoln Elementary School and later East High School, graduating in June 1947. She was an editor of the school annual, known as the Janus and while in high school, worked at the neighborhood movie theater selling tickets and candy.

After high school, she began working for the Federal Wholesale Company on Hubbard Road for the brothers, Oscar and Irving Fleischer. With her discount, she was able to buy her family its first television in 1951. She regularly gave her mother her paychecks, which were deposited into a savings account that eventually amounted to $4,000, which she and her husband, Nick, used for a downpayment on their first house on Montridge Drive in Canfield. Dorothy received the position of deputy sheriff under Sheriff Ray T. Davis. She worked in real estate foreclosures and had a real estate license and also worked toward a teaching degree at YSU.

She was no stranger to hard work but her real talent lay in being the greatest wife and mother one could imagine. She married the late Attorney Nicholas Manos, June 5, 1954 and remained his dedicated wife, partner, adviser and compass until his passing in May of 1984. Nick became active in Florida property development and the couple would frequently travel there, eventually purchasing a condominium on St. Pete Beach, where the family would regularly vacation and where Dorothy would later spend her winters, reading and spending time with friends until she was no longer able.

She loved to travel and did so frequently throughout her adult life, first with her husband and in later years, with her dear friend, Grace Franklin. There were trips to Greece, Egypt, Mexico, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as cruises in Alaska and Maine but the memories most dear to her were her several trips to Italy, once with her entire family and several summer trips to her brother Frank’s country home in Tuscany, near Capodimonte.

After the loss of her husband, Dorothy’s entire life focus centered on her daughter, Laurie, son, Nicholas and then later, on their children. Like all Italian grandmothers, Dorothy was an excellent cook. She canned and shared tomatoes annually and loved to tell stories from her youth growing up on the east side of Youngstown, even the embarrassing ones. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who were numerous in both in Ohio and Florida, all of whom were lucky to experience her kindness, sweet nature and generosity.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Richards of Columbus and son, Nicholas (Suzy) Manos of Canfield and their children, Nicholas Manos, Jr., Alexander Manos, Cameron Richards and Jenna Richards, as well as a brother, Dr. Frank Costa; sister-in-law, Janice Costa and many nephews and nieces.

Besides her parents, and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Dardas and Julia Costa and two brothers, Francesco and Dr. Vincent Jack Costa.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Victoria House in Austintown, especially Tina, for her compassion and care, even in the worst of times and Dr. John Koval for his decades-long dedication to Dorothy’s care, keeping us educated and making Dorothy and all of us feel like family.

At this time, the family will remember Dorothy with a private event and no immediate services will be held due to the current health crisis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.