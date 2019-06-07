Doris Pounds Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Doris Pounds, who passed away Thursday evening, June 6, 2019 at Hospice House.

Doris was born November 20, 1932, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Melva (Aikens) Smeltzer.

She was a bus driver for Austintown Schools for 26 years.

Doris was very active in the community and held many leadership positions. She was the President of the Ladies Auxiliary for 12 years, President of the Bus Drivers Union, President of P.T.A. for Austintown Schools, Chairman of the Election Board in Austintown for over 50 years, Trustee and cook for the Warren Junior Military Bond and Co-founder of the Wickliffe Veterans Memorial. She was in charge of the V.F.W Bingo at the Regency House for over 15 years and was involved with the Austintown Volunteer Fire Department.

Doris was an avid bingo player and loved gambling in Las Vegas. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Her husband, Robert Pounds, whom she married December 23, 1949, preceded her in death on January 2, 2017.

Doris is survived by her two sons, Bob, Jr. (Jill Snyder) of Canfield and Bill (Roxann) Pounds of Austintown, Ohio; her sister, Arlene Condrick of Austintown, Ohio; her brother, Bob (Violet) Smeltzer of Pennsylvania; her half-brother, Bill and her half-sister, Jean; her sister-in-law, Rose Smeltzer of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren, Kenny Pounds, Kacy Bolash, Kelly Beeson, Tina Potteiger, Bobbie Albrecht, Jaime McNamer, Jennifer Adams, Dori, Sara, Eric, and Dick Donnellan; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Bonnie Donnellan; her son, James R. Pounds; her brother, Don Smeltzer; her stepmother Dorothy; her half-sister, Connie and her half-brothers, Russ and John Smeltzer.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and Tuesday, June 11, 2019 one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.