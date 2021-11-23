Doris J. Puerner, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris J. Puerner, 87, passed away Thursday morning, November 18, 2021 at Windsor House of Canfield.



Doris was born June 25, 1934 in Whitewater, Wisconsin, to the late William and Minnie (Luebke) Tobison.

Doris was the youngest of three daughters who was raised on the family’s dairy farm. Her work ethic was instilled in her during those years. She learned how to raise and care for chickens, sheep, cows and to grow vegetables. From the family’s garden she learned to freeze and can the produce to be used during the year. When she was 16 years old, as a 4-H member, she became the state champion for preserving food and won a gold watch and $50.



After high school graduation she went on to graduate the R.N. nursing program at Columbia Nursing School at Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During her long nursing carer which included 25 years of service to the home bound veterans of the Youngstown area from Butler VA Hospital, she was awarded a national award from Jim Traficant for her work with the veterans.



Doris met the love of her life in high school, Richard Puerner. Doris and Richard were the first couple to be married at the First Lutheran Church in Janesville, Wisconsin and celebrated 65 years of marriage this year.



While raising their seven children, Doris, was active in their school. She led a campaign at Pierce Elementary School in Birmingham, Michigan to collect S&H green stamps to purchase a riding mower. Doris became a Girl Scout leader and was active for many years since she had five daughters. Her husband, Richard, who worked for General Motors, was transferred to Ohio and so she then became active in 4-H with her children. She participated in the Mahoning County 4-H program for 43 years, holding membership on the 4-H Endowment Committee, Advisory Committee, Dairy Committee and their Alumni.

Her love of gardening continued throughout her life, even having her own greenhouse. Many in the community have been the recipient of her jars of grape jelly and raspberry jam. Her family enjoyed her applesauce and tomato sauce year round. Doris became an Ohio State University Master Gardner in 2003, teaching the public about gardens and coordinated the research display gardens.



Doris was instrumental in raising funds for the restoration and preservation of Loghurst in Canfield.



Doris was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield for 49 years. There she served in many roles including starting the annual Election Day Spaghetti dinner which served 400 people held at the Canfield High School. At the Canfield Fair you would find her in the church’s food cart serving apple dumplings. Doris was appointed to the ELCA board from Lord of Life Church.



Doris is survived by her husband, Richard, whom she married March 24, 1956; their seven children, Linda (Carlos) Salcedo of Cold Spring, New York, Robert (Terry) Puerner of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Mary (Chris) Butler of Hanahan, South Carolina, Todd (Laura) Puerner of Arvada, Colorado, Lora (Marty) Hamparian of Johnstown, Ohio, Diane (Steve) Hecht of Bellaire, Texas and Nancy Puerner of London, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Adriann, Erin, William, Clay, Travis, Danielle, Sarah, Clare, Kathryn, Helen, Daniel, Kyle, Cole, Paige and Brieanna and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kenneth Smith and two sisters, Arlene Spotz and Alice Barlass.



Family and friends may call Friday, December 10, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield, where a service will follow at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may be made to Ohio State Extension Office, 490 S Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



