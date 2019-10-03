Doris Emma Bindel, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Emma Bindel, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2019, at Hospice House.

She was born February 24, 1932, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Herman and Emma (Anker) Bindel.

Doris was a 1949 graduate of Struthers High School.

She was employed by Village Pharmacy as a drug clerk for 65 years.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church, where she was a member of their Altar and Rosary Society and T.O.P.S.

Doris enjoyed playing cards and gambling.

Doris is survived her sister, Lenora (Walter) Salmen of Lancaster, Ohio and 19 nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Herman Bindel, Jr. and four sisters, Ruth Tortora, Margot Kesler, Irma LaVelle and Rose Colucci.

Family and friends may call Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will be held Saturday, October 5, at 9:15 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Christ our Savior, St. Nicholas Church, 764 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471.