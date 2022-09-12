YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen M. Secrest, 66, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Doreen was born February 9, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanley and Georgia Farran Turek.

She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Doreen worked as a secretary for Gollans Motorcycle Dealership for 48 years until recently retiring this year.

Doreen was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She had many hobbies that kept her busy, but ultimately she loved the time she spent with her family the most, especially her grandchildren.

Doreen is survived by her husband, Thomas Secrest, whom she married May 12, 1979; daughter, Lindsay Secrest of Austintown; son, Justin (Chalee) Secrest of Mineral Ridge; brothers, Gary (Cathy) Turek of Homeworth and Dave (Beth) Turek of Austintown and two grandsons, Cade and Gavin Secrest.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14.

The family would like to thank all the staff on the sixth floor of St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for the care and compassion given to Doreen.

