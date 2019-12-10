Doreen Cercone, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen Stewart Cercone, 64, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside with her family by her side.

She was born September 17, 1955, in Teaneck, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Chmura) Stewart.

Doreen graduated from Paramus Catholic High School. Her love of books allowed her to be a merchandiser for Levy Home Entertainment. Every year she looked forward to visiting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City and watching the lighting with her family. Other favorite places of hers were, Rehobeth Beach and the Teaneck Library. Doreen was a member of the Red Hats, P.T.A., the Mt. Carmel Bocce League and her grief support group. Because of her interest in genealogy she was able to connect with family she never knew she had. She looked forward to her weekly dinners with friends. Doreen dedicated her life to her family. She was the best mom and GiGi and will be deeply missed.

Her husband, the love of her life, Sam Cercone, whom she married August 3, 1974, passed away November 16, 2012.

Doreen is survived by her three children, Catherine (Bradley Sr.) Miller of Struthers, Teri Cercone of Struthers, Mark (Amber) Cercone of Hilliard; three grandchildren, Bradley Miller Jr., Anthony Miller and Charlotte Cercone; a sister-in-law, Audrey (Dominic) Cercone of Austintown and Diane (Frank) Rubino of Poland; two nieces, Alicia (Scott) Barker of Hilliard and Monica (Kim) Aigbe of Teaneck, New Jersey and a nephew, DJ (Jessica) Cercone of Hilliard and many great-nieces and nephews.

Prayers will be held Friday, December 13, at 9:45 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church.

Family and friends may call Thursday, December 12, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



