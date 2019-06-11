Donna R. Davis Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, for Donna R. Davis, who died Monday morning, June 10 at Canfield Place.

Donna was born August 21, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Bertha (Anderson) Isaacson.

She was a 1950 graduate of Boardman High School and attended Kent State University, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.

Donna worked as a secretary for the Youngstown Board of Education, retiring in 2005.

She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the choir, Bell Choir, Stephens Ministry, Ladies Circle, LCW and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed spending time with her bridge club and couples club.

Her husband, James J. Davis, whom she married May 14, 1960, preceded her in death on January 13, 1984.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Karen (Jim Fox) Davis of Salem; her son, Gregory J. Davis of Highland Heights; her granddaughters, Hannah Hallewell and Gretchen Hallewell and her grandson, Benjamin Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 prior to the service, from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the church, 425 Crestview Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685, or to the memorial fund at Bethel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.