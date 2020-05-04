Donna Marie Dravecky, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Dravecky, age 88 of Canfield, died Thursday morning, April 30, at her home surrounded by her family.

Donna was born August 30, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of George Owen and Marie (Boerio) Dublino.

After attending Youngstown State University, she worked in sales at the former Strouss Department Store.

She was a member of St. Charles Church.



She is survived by her husband, Frank G. Dravecky, Sr. whom she married July 7, 1951; five sons, David (Janice) Dravecky of San Francisco, Richard (Kathleen) Dravecky of Canfield, Frank (Lori) Dravecky, Jr. of Manatou Springs, Colorado, Joseph (Gina) Dravecky of Austintown and George (Jennifer) Dravecky of Boardman; a sister, Sister Georgette Dublino, OSF of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Maryann Dravecky of Austintown; nine grandchildren, Tiffany (Adam) Vartanyan, Jonathan (Joy) Dravecky, Vince (Kendra) Dravecky, Frankie (Candace) Dravecky III, Amy (Steven) Armour, Madison Dravecky, Tanner Dravecky, Bethany Hollman and Caleb Hollman and six great-grandchildren.

Donna loved to spend her time surrounded by her family and many close friends. She enjoyed golfing, gardening and spending countless hours at the beach. Her happiest times, however, were the many hours she spent at her sons, then grandchildren and even great-grandchildren’s concerts, recitals and sporting events throughout the years. Her love and strength will be deeply missed by those she touched but the memories will be cherished forever.



Because of the current threat caused by the corona virus a private family Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday morning, May 2 at Charles Church.



The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley in Donna’s memory,



Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Marie Dravecky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.