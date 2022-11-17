YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Leskovec, a longtime area resident, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 after a brief illness.



Donna was born January 7, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Crescenzo “Christy” and Angeline “Angela” (Alexander) Mancini.

Raised on Youngstown’s west side, she was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School where she was a cheerleader and member of the choir.

She wed her high school sweetheart, William Leskovec and were married for 65 years until his passing in September 2022.



For over 50 years, she served as presiding judge for the Mahoning County Board of Elections and worked at Mr. B’s Catering for 33 years, retiring in 1996.

She was a resident of the Austintown community since 1961 and a charter member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Austintown.

She was especially proud to be a grandchild of Italian immigrant grandparents from Pacentro

(Abruzzo) and Roscigno (Campania) and enthusiastically embraced her rich, Italian heritage which taught her the most important qualities in her life: compassion, warmth, hospitality and the significance of family. She instilled those same deep-rooted virtues and traditions in her own children and grandchildren.

An avid traveler, Donna and her husband enjoyed vacationing to many places in the Caribbean, Hawaii and California, as well as their annual trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Besides traveling, she enjoyed water aerobics, frequenting casinos (local and distant), card club get-togethers, attending concerts and listening to Italian music. She watched all

sports but especially loved Duke basketball. She was also an avid fan of Youngstown State and Ohio State athletics, as well as the Cleveland Guardians and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Truly, her four greatest joys in life were her grandsons. She loved being their Nana; taking pride in cooking their favorite Italian specialties and attending their many sporting and special events. She kept the strong bond of family alive by often sharing stories of her own life’s journey.



In recent years, Donna and her husband were devoted and dedicated caregivers to their convalescent son, Brian, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband, William; parents, Christy and Angela (Alexander) Mancini; sister, Loretta (Mancini) Hartzell; brother, Howard Mancini; sisters-in-law, Josephine Mancini and Virginia Mancini; brother-in-law, Marvin Hartzell; son-in-law, James (Jim) Williams; nephew, Howard Hartzell and great-nephew, Michael Hartzell.

She was a loving mother, “Nana” and aunt who will be sadly missed by her daughter, Angela (Leskovec) Williams of Solon; grandsons, Christopher Leskovec of Delaware, Brennan Williams of Solon, Connor Williams of Titusville, Florida and Craig Leskovec of Delaware; brother, Herb (Mary Ann) Mancini of Youngstown; nephew and Godson, Richard Mancini of Fort Myers, Florida and Godson, Jeffrey Clark of Canfield, as well as many friends, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Donna Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day, Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Entombment will take place following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

