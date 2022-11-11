LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Martin) Markovich, 52, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born December 23, 1969, in Youngstown, a daughter of Loran and Louise Parker Martin.

Donna was a 1988 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Johnson and Wales College in Charleston, South Carolina.

She was a collector of bears. She loved fishing, camping and going to Cedar Point with her husband, William. She devoted her time to taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her husband, William J. Markovich, whom she married June 11, 1997; three children, David (Brittany) Comstock of Hilliard, Jessica (Steven Fox) Comstock of Niles and Stephanie (Joshua Braccini) Markovich of Warren; her mother, of Canton; five grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Evan, Dylan, Ivanka, John and Elsa; three siblings, Christopher (Michelle) Martin of Poland, Sandra (Jason) Romack of Struthers and Kathy (John) Martin of Canton and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her cat, Bear, whom she spoiled over the last 16 years

She was preceded in death by her father.

A celebration of Donna’s life will be held 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Bethel Friends Church in Poland.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.