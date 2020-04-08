Donna J. Gillis Borcheck, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Gillis Borcheck, 76, passed away peacefully, in the presence of family, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Greenbriar Center.

Donna was born March 23, 1944, in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Edgar and Ruth New Gillis.

She previously resided in Washington, Pennsylvania and was a 1962 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School.

Donna enjoyed baking and spending time in her yard. She especially loved her cats and being with her grandson.

Donna is survived by her son, Jeremy (Jacqueline) Borcheck of New Middletown; five sisters, Thelma Foutz, Louise McMeans, Edna Vaughn, Nelda Johnson and Louis DelaVega; her brother, Ed Gillis and her grandson, Daniel Borcheck.

Her husband, Dan Borcheck, whom she married December 12, 1964, died February 21, 2007.

A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

