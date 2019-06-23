Donald “Tink” James Tinkey, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald James Tinkey, Sr., known simply as “Tink” to his family and friends, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Tink was born in Champion, Pennsylvania, on November 2, 1936, the first child of James and Beulah Pritts Tinkey.

Following his 1955 graduation from Connellsville High School, Tink moved to Youngstown where he worked for 15 years at United Engineering.

In 1971, he went to work at GM Lordstown, retiring in 1999. He worked many extra jobs, including one he especially enjoyed with his buddies, Ernie and Pete, at Austintown Fence.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, a 50-plus year member of the former Mahoning United Methodist Church and the Saxon Club.

Tink was also a co-founder of the Austintown Girls Softball League and a coach of one of the original teams.

From childhood, Tink was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt deer and small game, knew all of the best trout holes and told the best stories at camp. He was a lifelong Steelers and Pirates fan but his favorite teams were the ones his children and grandchildren played for. He taught them all to play hard and to always do their best; as well as, the importance of good sportsmanship and fair play. Of all the things he loved in the world, it was his family he loved the most.

Tink married the former Peggy Higgins on September 12, 1959 and they became the proud parents of Donna Jean (Scot) Holmes, Donald James (Dayna) Tinkey, Jr. and Robert Franklin (Tina) Tinkey. Tink’s grandchildren, JD, Andy, Christine, Rachel, Chad, Zach and Aiden, were his pride and joy and they will miss their Papa greatly.

Beside his parents, Tink was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth and his brother, Gary.

He is survived by his sister, Linda (Russ) Tikey and brothers, Wayne (Roxie) Tinkey and Glenn (Patricia) Tinkey.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, June 25 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 26 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where prayers will be held at 10:15 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Western Reserve United Methodist Church; Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512; or Disabled American Veterans Chapter 50 Alliance, 9540 McCallum Avenue NE, Alliance, OH 44601.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.