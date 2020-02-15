Donald Scott Phillips, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Scott Phillips, 52, died Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 of an apparent heart attack at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Don was born Sept. 26, 1967, in Salem, the son of Joseph J. and Evelyn Priscilla (Cox) Phillips.

He was a 1987 graduate of Struthers High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Don’s Catholic faith was very important to him and spent years as a child as an altar server.

Don began his career in automotives in 1987. He was a self-employed Certified Master Mechanic, who owned and operated Don’s Automotive for 35 years.

He was also a proud member of the Mineral Ridge Fire and Rescue Squad. Don gave generously to many community leagues and organizations throughout his life. He recently received his 25 year silver plaque as a purchaser for the 4-H Clubs. Don was proud to be a regular specialist on the Ron Verb Show.

Don excelled in many sports throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed playing darts, bocce, and received five 300 rings in bowling. Regardless of what Don did, he always gave 110% and encouraged his sons to be champions!

Don’s greatest passion was spending time with his children and most recently coaching his youngest son, Jameson’s baseball teams. He coached baseball and soccer for all 3 of his sons throughout the years. Don loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, horseback riding and camping. He was also an avid boxing fan and racecar driver.

He was a kind and generous man who helped many stranded motorists in the middle of the night. One of his gifts was encouraging the youth to believe and achieve in themselves! Don was also an instrumental part of his wife’s businesses, Billy’s Bar and Julie’s Periscoop.

Don always had a very generous heart and his last gift was the gift of life through organ donation, which will help the lives of many.



Don is survived by his wife, Julie Brauer; three sons, Donald James Phillips of Austintown, Jake Mathew (Kayla) Phillips of Austintown and Jameson Phillip Brauer of Austintown; three sisters, Marilyn Phillips Sinkovich of Florida and Susan Phillips Agnone (Dennis Tims) of Struthers and Mary Joe (Nate) Nevel of Lowellville; two brothers, Rick Phillips of Youngstown and Jonathan (Danielle) Phillips of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Janice P. Burnham and two brothers, Ron and Steven Phillips.

Family and friends may call Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

Prayers will begin Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the family.



A television tribute will air Monday, February 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.