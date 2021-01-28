Donald Paul D’Andrea, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On a crisp Wednesday afternoon. January 27, 2021, Donald Paul D’Andrea passed peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 80.

Donald was born March 6, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Lucia D’Andrea. His mother passed when Donald was only four years old. He was raised by Samuel and Pauline Manno.

He was a graduate of East High School, class of 1958. After graduation, Donald went to work in the construction business retiring as Senior Vice President of a local major construction company.

Donald was giving in nature. He was instrumental in establishing the Nicky Necastro Children’s Cancer Fund which aided numerous children and their families in the Youngstown/Sharon area. Donald was also a dedicated athlete. He ran many local races including the International Peace Race. He also participated in numerous marathons and triathlons, the most challenging being the Minnesota Border to Border Triathlon. Donald and his partner, Brian Danilov, completed the race by running, biking and canoeing from the southwest border of Minnesota to the Northeast border. At the time, they were the only team to compete in the competition three consecutive years.

When Donald retired from running he looked to a new sport, golf. Donald enjoyed friendly competition among the many courses in the Youngstown Area and soon joined the Board of Directors at Oaktree Country Club.

Most importantly, Donald enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid fisher and hunter and cherished the time spent with his son and grandsons on trips to Lake Erie, Lake Berlin and Canada.

Left with wonderful memories are his wife, Georgianna and his children Joanna Kraynak of Columbus, Daniel D’Andrea of Berlin Center, Marla (David) Dull of Hubbard and Melanie (Steven) Benedict of Sandusky. He also leaves eight beautiful grandchildren and two great-grandsons he loved dearly; Brittany (Joseph) Vollmer, Patricia (Matthew) Luke, Daniel (Cassidy Kapper) D’Andrea, Johnny D’Andrea, David Dull III, Andrea Dull, Steven Benedict, Gianna Benedict, Jackson Luke and Joseph Vollmer. Additionally, he was extremely proud to be the Godfather of 16 children.

Besides his mother, Donald was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia (Cononico) D’Andrea, and his brother Tony Manno.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Poland and on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. with prayers beginning at 9:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish.

The family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Sharon Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care and concern for Donald.

Donald was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard and in lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions, in Donald’s name, to be given to St. Patrick’s Fire Restoration Fund 225 North Main Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

