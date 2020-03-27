Donald M. Thompson, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald M. Thompson, 72, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Lewis Stokes Veterans Medical Center in Cleveland.

Donald was born October 26, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Donald and Patricia Moran Thompson.

A graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, he later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Donald served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart.

Mr. Thompson worked most of his career as a manager in the grocery and restaurant industry. He most recently worked as a salesman for Stadium Lincoln Mercury in Boardman before retiring.

Donald loved fishing, competing in bass tournaments. He was also a member of the “Lil’ Bassers” fishing club.

He is survived by a daughter, Erin Thompson of Santa Cruz, California; two sons, Ryan (fiancée, Miranda) Thompson of Newton Falls and Brad (Julie) Thompson of Rochester Hills, Michigan and three grandchildren, Nathan, Evan and Harper Thompson.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Norbert Thompson.

Private family services were held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Disabled Veterans Charities (https://dvcstores.com/donate) in Donald’s memory.

He will be laid to rest in Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

