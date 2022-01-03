YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee Hart, 67 of Bronx, New York, entered Heaven Friday, December 24, 2021.

Donald “Donnie” was born June 21, 1954, in York, Pennsulvania, to James and Wilma Myers Hart. He moved to Ohio as a child.

Donnie was a 1972 graduate of Struthers High School. He was a member of the marching band while a student at Struthers High School. He was a talented musician who could play any instrument well. Donnie also was a graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in electrical engineering tech after beginning his studies at the Dana School of Music as a scholarship recipient.

He was a veteran of the Air Force.

In 2005, Donnie moved to New York City to pursue his musical dreams. He often struggled in pursuit of those dreams but had many adventures chasing them. He was a kind soul who loved to meet new people.

Donnie is survived by his mother, Wilma Hart; his sisters, Debbie Horvath (Randy Hinderliter) and Beckie (Steve) Evanson; former brother-in-law, James Horvath; as well as nephew, Eric (Shannon) Horvath; nieces, Jackie Horvath (Larry Armes) and Jessica Evanson; great-niece, Brynn; great-nephews, Kellen, Reilly and Colin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves many lifelong friends, especially Ken, Walt, Jim, Chris, George, Larry, Rob and Steve.

He was preceded in death by his father on December 4, 2021; his nephew, Jamie Evanson; his grandparents; several aunts and uncles and dear friends, Norm and Glen.

Private burial services are planned at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Professional arrangements will be handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

