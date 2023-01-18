AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Petrella, 89, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.



He was born March 1, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Dominic and Lillian Geddert Petrella.



Don graduated from East High School and then served in the Army during the Korean War.

Alongside his parents, Don owned and operated The Circle Bar in Youngstown.

He enjoyed woodworking and going to the casino with his wife.



Don is survived by his wife, Patti Petrella, whom he married June 22, 1970; his children, Tracey (fiancé, Tony LaRocca) DeProfio of Austintown, Denise (Lou) Italiano, Don Petrella and Rick (Tina) Petrella and his grandchildren, Taylor and Lauren DeProfio, Lou, Jami, Lori, Adriana, Anthony, Monica, Tony and David.



He was also preceded in death by his grandsons, Dustin and Daniel.



Per Don’s request, private family services were held last week.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

