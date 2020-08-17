Donald J. Marinell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Marinelli was born June 17, 1930, to parents Rose and Salvatore Marinelli. As the only boy, Don was adored by his parents and sisters, Theresa and Rosemary.

After graduating from South High School in Youngstown, he joined the Marines, serving in the Korean War.

After, he became a stonemason like his father and his fathers before him and eventually developed into a well-known and respected contractor in the Youngstown area. Don would go on to build many commercial and residential buildings throughout the Mahoning Valley. He was a proud Youngstowner and member of the Italian American community here in the Mahoning Valley.

Don, or “Pop,” as he was known to family, filled a room. He filled a room with his laughter and his bigger-than-life personality. Pop loved people and would befriend any one he came across. Don loved food, especially Italian food and was an excellent cook. His sauce and wedding soup recipes will be made by his family for generations to come. Pop was also an avid golfer, he delighted in children (especially his many grandchildren), he loved buying and restoring antiques and he always wanted people to eat more, just a little more.

Pop loved his family dearly. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Marilyn Oberg Marinelli; sisters, Theresa and Rosemary; daughters, Linda Tarica and Ruth Nabb (Sonny) and stepdaughters, Kristen (Andrew) Cox-Nastoff, Dominique (Aaron) Stoeber, Michele (John) Helfrich and Kim (Bill) Holmes. He also leaves grandchildren, Stacy Wollet, Jessica Wolfe, Lee Nabb, Robbie Nabb, Corey Grimm, Amelia Nastoff, Tara Nastoff, Ariya Nastoff, Victoria Helfrich, Tiffany Reynolds, Billy Holmes and Natalie Holmes, as well as seven great-grandchildren. He further leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews, typical of his large and loving Italian family.

We, his family, find it hard to believe that the bright light of Don Marinelli was extinguished on Friday, August 14, 2020. We will miss him greatly but know that he looks upon us lovingly from a better place.

Private services will be held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Please donate to the Rescue Mission in lieu of flowers .

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

