POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Lombardo, 74, died peacefully Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Assumption Village, surrounded by his family.

Donald, affectionately known as Don, was born September 6, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Nicholas and Lucille DeSantis Lombardo.

He was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Shortly after, Don enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country from 1968 to 1970.

Don began his career at Youngstown Sheet and Tube until its closing. He later was a purchasing manager for ATD Corporation and retired from Brentwood Originals as a supervisor.

Don was a lifelong member of Lowellville Rod and Gun Club. In his spare time, Don enjoyed fishing, hunting and rooting on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, as their number one fan. Most of all, Don loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, the former Judy Lillo, whom he married August 5, 1972; daughter, Lisa Lombardo of Poland; son, Nicholas Lombardo of Poland; sister, Debra Bellino of Austintown and two grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Lombardo.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Don’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



