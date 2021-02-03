Donald J. Fusco, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Fusco, 86, died unexpectedly Monday, January 25, 2021, at his home.

Donald was born January 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the son of Guy and Ann Carone Fusco.

He graduated valedictorian from North High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Donald worked for GE and RCA as a senior technician for 30 years until retiring.

He was also a veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Germany, where he was editor of Stars and Stripes.

Donald was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, the Croatian Club and the Italian American Club.

He was an avid country music fan and saw in concert, every legendary star, many times.

His wife, Helen Andrjwski Fusco, whom he married August 21, 1957, died September 27, 2007.

Donald is survived by his son, David Fusco of San Diego, California; two brothers, Guy Fusco of Hubbard and Victor (Rosalie) Fusco of Cape Coral, Florida; granddaughter, Mia Fusco and sister-in-law, Jean Sybolik of Austintown.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

A private burial took place in Resurrection Cemetery.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

