CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Earl “Mitch” Mitchell, 91, died Friday, July 1, 2022.

He was born January 10, 1931, in Youngstown, to Earl Vincent Mitchell and Edna Bace Mitchell.

Mitch was an electrician by trade.

After graduating from Austintown Fitch High School in 1949, Mitch traveled across most of the western and southern states and Mexico on his 1947 Harley.

His love for hunting and fishing took him all over the western United States, including Alaska and Canada.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He served aboard the Sea Plane Tender USS Timbalier AVP 54 and the USS Eaton 510, attaining the rank of 2nd class engineman. His duties took him to the Caribbean, Mediterranean and North Atlantic, including Iceland and Scotland.

Mitch retired from Ohio Edison after 40 years of service. He was a line foreman.

Mitch was preceded in death by his son, Dan James (Carol) Mitchell; his wives, Lynn George Mitchell and Barbara Dorling Mitchell and a brother, Wayne R. Mitchell.

He leaves his son, Larry Russell (Chana) Mitchell; daughter, Jackie Lynn (Lee) Fowler and two grandchildren, Melissa Lee Fowler and Joshua Koehler Fowler. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Friends and family may call at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel, with services to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be in Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

