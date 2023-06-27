AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic “Jack” Terrago, Jr., 78, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

He was born on July 8, 1944, in Youngstown to Dominic J. and Linda Hammond Terrago, Sr.





After attending Youngstown State University, he joined the United States Navy where he attended Radar School. Jack proudly served his country and continued to support his fellow veterans throughout his life.



Jack worked for Packard Electric G.M. for 30 years until retirement.

Outside of work, Jack was a dedicated husband and father who devoted his life to his family. As an avid sports fan, he cherished time spent watching games with family and friends. Jack’s love for Ohio State never wavered and his Buckeye pride could be seen from miles away. He especially relished the opportunity to cheer on the Buckeyes alongside loved ones during big games.



Jack is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Hagenbring Terrago, whom he married on July 23, 1966; devoted daughter, Gina Terrago of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; son, Jack Terrago III of Austintown; two brothers, Paul Terrago of Florida and Joseph Terrago of Struthers; sister-in-law, Barbara Shopinsky of Austintown; many nieces and nephews and countless friends whose lives were touched by his kindness.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominic J. and Linda Hammond Terrago, Sr.; sister, Linda Terrago, as well as his brother-in-law, James Shopinsky.



While we mourn the loss of Jack today, it is important to celebrate the incredible impact he had on those around him during his life. His kindness, dedication to family and his country, love for sports, will forever be remembered by those whose lives he touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

