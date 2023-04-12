CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Domenick Buonavolonta passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday morning, April 8, 2023, at the young age of 27.

He was born September 26, 1995, in Youngstown.

He was the youngest son of Vito and Regina Daniels Buonavolonta.

Domenick was a 2014 graduate of Boardman High School.

He was a proud shop manager at Galaxie Industrial Services. His work ethic and skills were essential to the daily operations and success of Galaxie.

Outside of work, Dom spent endless hours with his family and friends. He enjoyed Sunday dinners, annual family beach trips and cookouts. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and boating. He also loved his trucks and four wheeler.

Domenick is survived by his parents, Vito and Gina of Canfield; two brothers, Vito (Hannah Colwell) of Boardman and Nicholas (Jenna) of Canfield; his aunts; uncles and cousins; many friends and adored family dogs.

He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Andrew and Evelyn Buonavolonta and Elmer and Donna Daniels.

To know Domenick was to love him. His presence was bigger than him, lighting up every room with his smile and jokes. His loyalty and thoughtfulness will never be forgotten. Dom will live on through the fond memories of those closest to him.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, and 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 14, at A Touch of Heaven Church, 10 Skyline Drive in Canfield.

Memorial contributions may be made in Domenick’s memory to The ALS Association, Northern Ohio Chapter.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Domenick Ross Buonavolonta, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.