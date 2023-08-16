AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores A. Patrick, 89, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Woodlands at Austinwoods.

She was born February 25, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of Julius and Mary Jakupcin Bodnar.

Dolores was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School.

She enjoyed playing in the card club for more than 60 years with her high school circle of friends and spending time at casinos trying her luck. She had an affinity for playing the lottery and made regular trips to Las Vegas to indulge in the thrill of gambling. She also enjoyed vacationing with her family and grandchildren to the ocean and beaches of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Dolores was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where she served on the Altar Rosary Society. She found solace in participating in religious activities alongside fellow parishioners. Additionally, she was a dedicated member of Seniors of IHM, cherishing community connections.

She was an avid cake decorator known for her creativity. In her leisure time, Dolores frequented the local senior center.

Dolores, affectionately known as “Grammy,” adored spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She relished every moment she shared with them, cherishing the special bond they had built over the years.

Dolores is survived by her loving children, Mary Beth (Tony) DeGeorge of Poland, William (Norma) Patrick of Poland, Ed (Sue) Patrick of Hubbard and David Patrick of Austintown and daughter-in-law, Barb Patrick of Girard. Her memory will also be forever cherished by her siblings, Julius Bodnar of Columbiana, Edward (Pat) Bodnar of Chicago and Richard (Dottie) Bodnar of Boardman; her grandchildren, Anthony and Angela DeGeorge, Julianna, William and Daniel Patrick, Jessica (Eric) Rodgers and Chandler (Kaylin) McCrea and great-granddaughter, Madison Messner.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William T. Patrick, whom she married May 4, 1957; her son, Thomas Patrick and sister, Mary Lou Klempay.

Calling hours will take place 8:30 – 10:15 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Ed Noga officiating.

Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dolores’s memory to her son, David “Coach Bear” Patrick.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.