POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. “Dolly” Wilson, 92, died peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Woodlands Assisted Living Facility in Poland, Ohio.

Dolly was born on April 23, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Roger and Gladys (Gregory) Heard.

Her husband, William “Bill” Wilson, to whom she was married for 53 years, preceded her in death in 2007.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1948.

After she and her husband were married, they made their home in Warren, Ohio before moving to Canfield in 1972.

Dolly worked in the banking field for 37 years before retiring from Farmers National Bank in Canfield in 1999.

She was a member of the Canfield United Methodist Church where she served on various committees throughout the years as well as being a member of the church choir.

She loved to play cards, read a good book and work on picture puzzles.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by her brother, William Heard.

She is survived by her son, Roger (Jan) Wilson, of Canfield; niece, Janice (Greg) Taillon of Warren and a great-nephew, Brian Taillon of Greenville, North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.

Burial will take place immediately following the service at the City of Canfield Cemetery.

Dolly’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at The Woodlands Assisted Living Facility and Crossroads Hospice Care for the care and devotion given to Dolly.

