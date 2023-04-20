AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. “DeeDee” Peters, 84, passed away Tuesday April 18, 2023 at the Victoria House.



She was born April 15, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Lorinea Collins Krohmer.

Dolores was a 1957 graduate of Ursuline High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in 1966 and Masters Degree in 1982 in Education from YSU. In 1995, she retired after 29 years as a teacher for Cleveland Elementary in Youngstown, teaching was her passion.

Dolores enjoyed her monthly ABC Club get-togethers with her high school friends and her Card Club. Her greatest joy was traveling with her husband, especially to Florida, going to the Notre Dame games, visiting all the different casinos and going out to eat.



Her husband, Tom E. Peters, whom she married October 15, 1974, passed away November 29, 2009.



Dolores is survived by her nieces and nephews, Linda, Diana, Tom, Edward, George, Bobbie Ann, Jayne, Beth, Mary Ann, and Steven; 16 great nieces and nephews, and six great-great- nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Pozega and Elizabeth Murberger; a brother, George Krohmer; and a nephew, Michael.



Family and friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday April 24, 2023 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



Prayers will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday April 25, 2023 at the funeral home, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, with her nephew, Rev. Kevin Peters officiating.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Victoria House and Buckeye Hospice for their wonderful care they gave Dolores.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Patrick Church,

1420 Oak Hill Ave, Youngstown, OH 44507.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dolores J. (Krohmer) Peters, please visit our floral store.