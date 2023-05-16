AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ann Lynn, 93, passed away early Sunday morning, May 14, 2023 at Hospice House.



She was born April 26, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Anna Malkovits Vidis.



Doloros, affectionately known as DoDo, graduated from South High School in 1948.

She was a bookkeeper for Century Food Market and Thorofare Markets.

Along with her husband, were members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for over 60 years.

Dolores enjoyed bowling, golfing and going to the beach, especially Myrtle Beach. She also loved spending time watching the grandchildren participating in their activities.



Dolores is survived by her husband of 65 years, James D. Lynn, 90, whom she married May 17, 1958; two children, Diane (Alan) Pence of Browns Mills, New Jersey and Robert (Wendy) Lynn of Austintown; six grandchildren, Michael (Jill) Pence, Mindy (Luke) Wherry, Heather Pence and Malissa, Alexa and Natalie Lynn; four great-grandchildren, Madison and Cameron Wherry and Henry and Jocelyn Pence and her trusted companion, her dog, Buddy.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Swager.



Family and friends may call 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, monetary tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dolores Ann (Vidis) Lynn, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.