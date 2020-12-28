Dino Mario D’Alesio, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dino Mario D’Alesio, 61, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at his home.

Dino was born December 20, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of Mario C. and RoseAnn Perruzzi D’Alesio.

He was a 1977 graduate of Chaney High School and he worked in sales and support services at Valley Industrial Trucks.

Dino married the love of his life, Carol Zehner, on October 14, 1995, together they were blessed with three sons who were their world.

A true family man, Dino’s greatest joys were spending time with his wife and three sons, coaching his boys and always being their biggest fan. He enjoyed helping his sons practice tennis and spending Sunday afternoons with his boys cheering on the Steelers and the Packers. It was a joy for Dino to spend time with family and friends, especially family gatherings. Dino never took a day for granted. He lived each day to the fullest and made sure to spread his love and pure joy, not only to his family, but to all he encountered. Dino will always hold a special place in everyone’s hearts and will be truly missed.

In addition to his wife; he is also survived by his three sons, Dino Mario, Carmen and Antonio D’Alesio; three sisters, Debra (Ron Doll) D’Alesio of Youngstown, Donna LaCivita of Youngstown and Diana (Don Constantini) D’Alesio of Youngstown; his brother, Donald “Bam” (Patty Campy) D’Alesio of Youngstown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dino was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Elaine D’Alesio.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 29, at Holy Family Parish.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and appreciates your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Dino.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dino Mario D’Alesio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.