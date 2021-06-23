Diane Playforth, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Playforth, 82, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center. She received a call from her husband, George and her heavenly Father, on this Father’s Day. It was an invitation she could not refuse and which she will not be returning from. She always knew there was a limited amount of time that her husband could spend without her.

She was born December 3, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Margaret Hoover Edwards.

Diane was a 1956 graduate of Canfield High School.

One year after high school, she married George E. Playforth on March 1, 1957 and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2019.

First and foremost, Diane was a dedicated mother and embraced every moment with her grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of Canfield Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served as a deacon but enjoyed her Wednesdays volunteering in the kitchen the most.

While raising her children she was a Girl Scout leader and shared her love for animals participating as a 4-H Leader. She loved to watch her husband race stock cars and later attend NASCAR races. She had a joy for the Hallmark Channels, Fox News and working at the election polls. More recently, Diane spent time in her yard and won many awards for her flowers at the Canfield Fair, as well as for her cross stitching and baking. She was a member of Western Reserve Village and Holborn Herb Guild, where she served as president in 1994 and 2003. She continued to keep her classmates in touch by organizing class reunions and get-togethers. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, golfing, playing cards, traveling, knitting and baking for everyone. Her frequent trips around the yard in her golf cart, chasing turkeys and other varmints is well documented.

Diane is survived by four daughters, Georgia (Mark) Wilson of Ellsworth, Beverly (Mike) Suess of Cincinnati, Peggy (Mark) Brucoli of Canfield and Becky (Brian) Snyder of Ellsworth; two brothers, John Edwards of Salem and Harry Edwards of Port Clinton; 12 grandchildren, Justin (Jenna), Alexandra (Peter), Parker (Angie), Edward (Meghan), Jake (Celina), Paige, Ben, Maggie, Payton (Brenna), Nolan (Fabby), Samantha (Lee) and Reese and six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Andrew, Jack, Henry, Allison and Wesson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Theodore Edwards.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at Noon, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Canfield Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holborn Herb Growers Guild, 83300 W. Pine Lake, Salem, OH 44460.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins- reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diane Playforth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.