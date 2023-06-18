BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane M. Pfau, 64, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at home, after an extended illness.

She was born July 18, 1958, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Dr. Robert and Ruth Enright Bruchs.

Diane attended Ursuline High School and went on to obtain a degree in nursing.

She worked as a nurse for several years before retiring to raise her family.

An avid tennis player, water-skier and traveler in her early life, Diane enjoyed tending her flowers, birdwatching and reading, in more recent years. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Diane loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Diane is survived by her husband, John Pfau, whom she married February 19, 1983; son, Brian (Melanie) Pfau of Canfield; daughter, Kelly (Brandon) Slatcoff of Columbus; son, Michael (Melanie) Pfau of Chesapeake, Virginia; two brothers, James (Bettina) Bruchs of McLean, Virginia and Robert (Margaret) Bruchs of Orlando, Florida; two sisters, Denise (Hector) Ramirez of Indialantic, Florida and Dr. Donna (Jeffrey) DeVore of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Caroline, Alexandria, Juliana, Carter, Koen, Evelyn, Shane and her dog and furry companion, Josie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Bruchs and sister, Pamela Bruchs.

Private services will be held for the family.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to Akron Children’s Hospital, Mahoning Valley or The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

