NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Marie Sweeney Teutsch entered into eternal peace on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by her two daughters Jillian and Kaitlin.



She was born in Youngstown Ohio on June 21, 1964 the youngest child of Charles and Virginia Sweeney and was a lifelong area resident.



She was born on Youngstown’s west side into probably the most kid friendly neighborhood in America. She graduated from West Elementary and then moved with her family to Canfield Ohio where she graduated from Western Reserve High School. She attended Kent State Salem Campus, where she studied business and for many years worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Jocelyn Shimek.



Diane leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Jillian Teutsch (Shelby) and Kaitlin Teutsch. her sisters Linda (Art) Gierescher of Arizona, Karen (Paul) of Canfield, and her brother David (Maryann) of Struthers. Six nieces and nephews Jeff (Ana) Czoka of Arizona, Kevin (Andrea) of Arizona, Megan (Branden) Mullins of Cortland, Jenna and Nicholas Schulte of Mentor, Kelly Sweeney of Struthers and David Sweeney (Bailey) of Canfield. Also, she leaves 10 great nieces.



She was predeceased in death by her parents Charles and Virginia Lambert Sweeney, an infant

brother Kenneth Michael Sweeney and a great nephew Rowan Sweeney.



We will miss that beautiful smile and wonderful Irish humor that brightened all our days.



Family friends may gather to pay respects on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Higgins Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

