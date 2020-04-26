Diane Marie (Masciangelo) Wilson, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane M. Wilson, 67, went home to the Lord, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, following a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Born March 20, 1953 in Warren and raised in Niles, Diane, the daughter of the late Patrick and Yolanda Veri Masciangelo, was a 1971 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Warren.

She married Wilbur C. Wilson on October 16, 1976 at Our Lady of Mount Caramel Church in Niles and together they raised four children.

Diane worked for several years as the switchboard operator at the Niles Bank before becoming a full-time homemaker in 1983. Once all her children were school age, she worked part time at Dogwood Golf Course in Diamond. A gifted conversationalist, she got to know regulars at the golf course well.

An unwavering lifelong Cleveland sports fan, Diane fondly recalled attending games at the old Municipal Stadium with her father and brothers. In her later years, she proudly showed her team spirit on big game days for Ohio State, the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. She rarely missed a game.

Diane was a loving mother and a devoted wife to her husband of 43 years. She will be remembered for her warm smile, joyful curiosity for the world and kindhearted nature.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Fr. Richard Masciangelo and Ronald Masciangelo.

She is survived by her husband, Wilbur C. Wilson of North Jackson; her four children, Sarah Wilson of North Jackson, Rachel (Robert) Markwell of Sagamore Hills, Ruth Wilsonof Charlotte, North Carolina and Wilbur P. Wilson of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Nicholas (Lillian) Masciangelo of Niles and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Masciangelo of Niles as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held for the immediate family and a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the North Jackson Fire Department and Ellsworth Fire / EMS.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in North Jackson.

