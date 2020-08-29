Diane M. Blasko, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane M. Blasko, 96, passed away early Friday morning, August 28, 2020, at Hospice House.

She was born March 26, 1924, in Monaco, a daughter of the late Mario and Julie (Saletti) Improvisi. She came to this country March 5, 1947, from Nice, France.

Diane enjoyed crocheting and knitting and was an amazing cook and had the best kolachi around. She also bowled in leagues in Bessemer and Struthers. Diane was an avid swimmer; while in France, she swam daily in the Mediterranean Sea and was still swimming two weeks ago. She poured her whole life into her family and neighbors. The biggest joy in her life was returning to France to see her family.

Her husband, Michael J. Blasko, whom she married July 4, 1946, passed away Sept. 21, 2010.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Michele (Frank) DeRhodes of Poland; five grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Blasko, Carrie Blasko (Matthew Hawke), Luke DeRhodes, Chantal (Bob) Johnston and Courtney (Shane) Phillips; eight great-grandchildren, Michael, Megan and Andrew Blasko, Katherine and Brittney Hawke, Paige DeRhodes, Olivia Belle and Leah Michele Phillips; a brother, Yvon Improvisi of Roequebrun-Cap Martin, France; her goddaughter, Eliane “Nicky” Bouissett of Nice, France.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, John Blasko in 2004 and Michael Blasko in 2003; five sisters, Fiamette Alba, Pierette Brunetta, Josephine Mutt, Paulette Improvsi and Odette Siri; a brother, Ange Improvisi.

Family and friends may call Sunday, August 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 31, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to either Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE Warren, OH 44484 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

