Diane LaPaze, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane LaPaze, 70, passed away Sunday evening, November 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.



She was born April 9, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Violet (Barnes) Kane.



Diane was a 1969 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and became a secretary for many years for State Farm Insurance and running other business offices.

She was of episcopal faith and also enjoyed fast cars.

Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews who she was known to them as “Aunt DoDo”



Diane is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Charles) Cooper and Barbara Ann Pusser, both of Youngstown; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas LaPaze, whom she married in 1975; two sisters, Deborah Ferranti and infant, Linda Ann Kane; and a brother, Thomas Kane III, who was her caretaker for 6 years.



Committal services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Park Cemetery Chapel.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Demidovich and the nursing staff at St. Mary’s, along with hospice for all of their care.



As a token of appreciation, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 W. Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408



Professional arrangements by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.