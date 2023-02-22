AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Diane L. Ellinos, 72, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Diane was born January 31, 1951, in St. Petersburg, Florida, the daughter of Thomas and Ardena Hoffman Ferguson.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked, until retirement, for 17 years for Resash Remodeling, where she was telemarketer of the month on numerous occasions. She also took third place in Resash 500.

In her free time, she enjoyed making crafts, especially ceramics, shopping and, most of all, being with her grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her husband, Emmanuel Nick Ellinos, whom she married April 8, 1970; son, Nick Emmanuel (Jennifer) Ellinos of Kentucky; sister, Mary Lou (Anthony) Airato of Austintown; grandchildren, Emmanuel Nick Ellinos, Alexis Celeste Ellinos, Devin James White and Joseph Russell Esker; two great-grandchildren, Jaxtyn and Nova Esker; and niece and nephews, Marcie (Mark) Patrick, Scott (Jennifer) Airato, Gary Ferguson, Michael (Chryse) Ellinos and many additional nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Thomas and Gary Ferguson.

Per Diane’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Richard and Tony Smith, and Nancy and Joey Zetts.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

