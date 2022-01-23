AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane E. Reesby, 64, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born November 24, 1957 in Charleston, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Carl V. Carter Sr. and Edna E. (Suggs) Churchill.

Diane enjoyed camping in Mercer, Pennsylvania and riding on their Harley Davidson. She loved cooking, especially trying new recipes and also loved playing her electric guitar.

Diane is survived by her husband, Antony J. Reesby, whom she married September 15, 1983; her stepmother, Shigeko Carter of North Charleston, South Carolina; a brother, Dr. Luther Carter of Florida; a sister-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Mogel of Erie, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, Andrew Reesby of Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Carter Jr. and a sister, Crystal Carter.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturaday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes,

4303 Mahoning Avenue Youngstown, OH 44515

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diane, please visit our floral store.